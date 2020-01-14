|
Rachel Bednarski
Clifton - Rachel Bednarski, 52, of Clifton, passed away on January 12, 2020. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Cliffside Park and Passaic before moving to Clifton 14 years ago.
Beloved wife for 21 years of Christopher. Devoted mother of Matthew Bednarski of Indiana, Rhiannon Bednarski of Clifton, and Zachary and Christian Glavan of Fariview. Loving daughter of Anna (Masso) of Pompton Lakes and the late Earl Marriner. Dear sister of Earl Marriner of Pompton Lakes, Vincent Marriner of Garfield, Mark Marriner of Greenwood Lake, NY, and Chuk Mobus of Middletown.
Funeral Friday 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com