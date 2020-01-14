Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Bednarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel Bednarski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel Bednarski Obituary
Rachel Bednarski

Clifton - Rachel Bednarski, 52, of Clifton, passed away on January 12, 2020. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Cliffside Park and Passaic before moving to Clifton 14 years ago.

Beloved wife for 21 years of Christopher. Devoted mother of Matthew Bednarski of Indiana, Rhiannon Bednarski of Clifton, and Zachary and Christian Glavan of Fariview. Loving daughter of Anna (Masso) of Pompton Lakes and the late Earl Marriner. Dear sister of Earl Marriner of Pompton Lakes, Vincent Marriner of Garfield, Mark Marriner of Greenwood Lake, NY, and Chuk Mobus of Middletown.

Funeral Friday 10 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Thursday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -