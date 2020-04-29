|
Rachel Gugliotti (nee Fierro)
Felton, DE - Rachel Gugliotti (nee Fierro), 94, passed away on April 27, 2020. Born in Lodi, she lived there most of her life, then moving to Toms River before settling in Felton, DE four years ago. She was a seamstress for Abbate Dress Shop in Lodi, a past member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens Club and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Predeceased by her parents Augustino and Philomena. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Val" Gugliotti. Devoted mother of MaryAnn Cuervo and husband Joseph of Felton, DE, Anthony Gugliotti, Sr. and wife Gail of Elmwood Park and the late Joseph John and Dennis James Gugliotti. Loving grandmother of Anthony (Melissa) Gugliotti, Jr., David (Anna) Gugliotti, Michele Gugliotti, Joseph Cuervo, Matthew Gugliotti and 3 great-grandchildren Brendan, Makayla and Austin. Dear sister of Nicholas Fierro and the late Antoinette Bolcarovic, Rose Savarese, Mickey Chermark and Jenny Van Saders. Arrangements Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, NJ. Services were private. A memorial service may be offered at a later date. Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com