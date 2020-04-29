Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Gugliotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel (Fierro) Gugliotti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rachel (Fierro) Gugliotti Obituary
Rachel Gugliotti (nee Fierro)

Felton, DE - Rachel Gugliotti (nee Fierro), 94, passed away on April 27, 2020. Born in Lodi, she lived there most of her life, then moving to Toms River before settling in Felton, DE four years ago. She was a seamstress for Abbate Dress Shop in Lodi, a past member of the Lodi AARP, Lodi Senior Citizens Club and a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Predeceased by her parents Augustino and Philomena. Beloved wife of the late Valentine "Val" Gugliotti. Devoted mother of MaryAnn Cuervo and husband Joseph of Felton, DE, Anthony Gugliotti, Sr. and wife Gail of Elmwood Park and the late Joseph John and Dennis James Gugliotti. Loving grandmother of Anthony (Melissa) Gugliotti, Jr., David (Anna) Gugliotti, Michele Gugliotti, Joseph Cuervo, Matthew Gugliotti and 3 great-grandchildren Brendan, Makayla and Austin. Dear sister of Nicholas Fierro and the late Antoinette Bolcarovic, Rose Savarese, Mickey Chermark and Jenny Van Saders. Arrangements Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi, NJ. Services were private. A memorial service may be offered at a later date. Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -