|
|
Rachel Jackson
05/23/1948 - 08/15/2018
In Loving memory of our wife, mother, sister, mother-in-law, sister-in-law,
granmomma, niece, and best friend. It has been a year since the Lord saw fit to give you your heavenly reward. There is not a day that goes by that we don't think of you. Even though death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal because the memory of you will always be in our hearts. Until we meet again continue to enjoy your Walk Around Heaven. We LOVE YOU and MISS YOU."
Your Family