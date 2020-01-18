|
|
Rachel Janey Martin Wallin
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, community volunteer, Sunday School teacher.
Rachel Wallin of Cresskill passed away peacefully on Jan. 12th in the presence of her family. She made everyone smile with her great sense of humor and showed how to live with her generous spirit of caring and serving.
Rachel, often called Rae, was born in Newport News, Virginia on September 3, 1921. Although she spent 75 years of her life in the north, she still had some of that southern charm in her voice.
She was predeceased in 2009 by her husband of 65 years Norman. They met during WWII over a game of ping pong at the USO Club in Tampa, FL and were married in Jul 1944. They were always happy together. They had three sons, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Rachel was active in her community and church, and had a wide circle of friends. She was a Life Member of the PTA at Bryan School, a member of the Cresskill Garden Club and the Auxiliary of the Englewood Hospital for 40 years each and a Cub Scout Den Mother for 5 years. Rachel was an active member of the United Methodist Church at Demarest, serving on multiple committees and teaching Kindergarten for over 30 years.
Rachel led a full and joyous life. She made people smile and made you laugh. She did not give lectures on how to act, but her actions taught her sons, and anyone who knew her, how important it was to care for others and to work at making the world a better place.
A Celebration Service will be held at the United Methodist Church at Demarest, 109 Hardenburg Ave., Demarest, NJ 07627 on a future Sat afternoon.
Details will be posted on the BarrettFuneralHome.net website where a longer life history and photos can be found.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UMC at Demarest Memorial Fund c/o UMC at Demarest,
We rejoice in knowing that Rachel is in heaven being reunited with her beloved husband, parents, brothers and friends.