Bizub-Parker Funeral Home
47 Main Street
Little Falls, NJ 07424
(973) 256-4700
Rachel Kuybida


1970 - 2020
Rachel Kuybida Obituary
Rachel Kuybida

Little Falls - RACHEL S. (nee Litrenta) KUYBIDA, 49, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at Villa Marie Claire in Saddle River, NJ.

Born on a horse farm in Warwick, NY, she was raised in Saddle River, graduating from Saddle River Day School and Ramapo College of New Jersey. Rachel was a Senior Telecom Analyst for Realogy Holdings Corp. of Madison, NJ. Her son, Michael, was the love of her life. She was a parishioner of Holy Angels RC Church, Little Falls.

Rachel was predeceased by her father, Anthony Litrenta.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Kuybida, III; her son, Michael Kuybida; her mother, Diana Frankel- Hughes and her husband, Frank of Saddle River; her sisters, Jordana Frankel, Christina and Stephanie.

Private Funeral Services under the supervision of Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St., Little Falls. Those desiring an expression of sympathy may contribute to Ramapo Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436, Visit www.bizubparker.com to leave condolences.
