Rachel Natelli
Oradell - Rachel Natelli (Morrone), 88, formerly of Oradell, New Milford and Jersey City, NJ departed this life on April 14th and is now blissfully resting with God and in the arms of her true love, and husband of 61 years, Mario. She is survived by their 5 children and spouses: son, Michael (Lucille); and beloved daughters; Maryanne Keehn (Chuck), Doreen Ellis (Jerry), Patricia Georgatos (Dennis), Lisa Dunlop (Gary), and "adopted" daughter Lorraine DeMasse Hessel (Ron). She also leaves behind her precious grandchildren; Leighann Keehn Bertuzzi (Mike), Jason Keehn, Michael Hall (Erin), Andrew Hall, Kristen Natelli (Nick Pignatelli), Sarah Hall Breen (Tony), Dennis Georgatos (Gianna), Matthew Georgatos, Jack Dunlop, Kelly Dunlop and Kane DeMasse; and great-grandchildren: Charlie and Olivia Bertuzzi, Ethan, Noah and Addison Hall, Angela Philips, Annabella, Mia and Nikki Pignatelli, and Nicholas Breen. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Rose Morrone and Gertrude Natelli, as well as many, many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her husband, Mario Natelli, her parents, Carmella and Thomas Morrone, brother, Vincent Morrone, and sister, Rosalie Zurlo.
Rachel was the second of three children born to Italian immigrant parents who proudly came from the regions of Campania and Agrigento. She grew up in Jersey City surrounded by her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins - often living with some of them in the same 3-4 family house. She grew up on streets like Fifth, Seventh and Fulton Avenue where she spent many hours "pal-ing around" with her neighborhood and Snyder High School friends. She had wonderful memories of going "downtown" with her friends on her roller skates, playing Jacks in the driveway, putting on plays and attending church dances. She also loved to watch her brother, Vinny, play football with all his friends. It was there that Vinny's friend, Mario, noticed her but thought she was Vinny's girlfriend, however, he was relieved to find out she was his sister. He then swiftly asked her out, she said "yes" and the rest, as they say, is history.
Rachel married her love on March 4th, 1951, when he was home on leave from Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was shipped off to Korea shortly after where he served for almost 18 months. During that time Rachel worked to prepare for the birth of their first child. It pained her that her husband did not get to see their son until he was almost 10 months old, but what a meeting that was. Life moved fast after that with Mario working hard building a business while Rachel supported him and ran the household, which soon included 4 daughters. She worked tirelessly raising her 5 children, keeping her home spotlessly clean, sewing clothes, crocheting blankets for everyone and cooking for hordes of family and friends. Our home in Oradell was a place where anyone and everyone would come to spend hours talking, laughing and eating until they could eat no more. She so loved those years. But her true pride and joy were all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved them with every ounce of her being and made each one of them feel special. She and Mario also had many friends here and in Florida where they spent their winters at their home on Siesta Key. She spent her final years in the loving and wonderful care of Angelis Marroquin, who was so much more than her caregiver - she was her angel, and is now a forever member of this big, loving family of ours.
Rachel will be buried privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Center for Food Action New Jersey at www.cfanj.org or at