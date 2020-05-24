Rachela (Wielunski) Rubin
Rachela (nee Wielunski) Rubin

North Wales - Rachela (nee Wielunski) Rubin, age 95, of North Wales,PA , formerly of Paterson NJ and Fair Lawn,NJ , passed away on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Hirsz Rubin , devoted mother of Hinda Rubin Haskell and her husband Eric, of Villanova, PA and Louis Rubin and his wife Jeanne, of New York City, NY , cherished grandmother of David and his wife Emily, Naomi and her husband Gavin and Matthew and his wife Jessie, proud great grand-mother of Noah, Brady, Ethan, Lyla, Amira and Asa. Rachela was born in Lodz, Poland and came to America in 1951 settling in Paterson before moving to Fair Lawn in 1959 where she lived for 58 years before moving to North Wales, PA in 2017. She and her late husband were Holocaust Survivors. Prior to her retirement, Rachela was the owner of a women's clothing store, known as Dressmode and Fashion Village, which were both located in Fair Lawn. Rachela and her late husband were members of the Eastside Social Center, in Fair Lawn. She is predeceased by her sister, Sally Weiss. A private graveside service for family only will be held Tuesday afternoon at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton,NJ . Memorial donations in memory of Rachela Rubin may be made to the U.S. Memorial Holocaust Museum, Washington,D.C. or to Yad Vashem,Jerusalem,Israel. arrangements are by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn,NJ




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
