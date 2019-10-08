Services
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
(201) 865-2250
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mack Memorial Home
1245 Paterson Plank Road
Secaucus, NJ 070943229
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Secaucus, NJ
Raefaline (DelleFontane) Steinel


1939 - 2019
Raefaline (DelleFontane) Steinel Obituary
Raefaline (DelleFontane) Steinel

Secaucus - Raefaline (DelleFontane) Steinel, 79 of Secaucus passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at her home.

Born in Jersey City she was a lifelong resident of Secaucus.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Richard Steinel Sr., her parents Vincent and Fortunata DelleFontane and her grandson John Vincent Steinel;

She is survived by her son Richard and his wife Therese Steinel; her daughters Dr. Lisa Steinel; Lori and her husband Karl Spinner; her sister Carmela Mastronardi; her grandchildren Sara, Rebecca, Hannah and Richard Steinel; Samantha, Max and Lexi Spinner; also many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at the Mack Memorial Home 1245 Paterson Plank Rd. Secaucus. A funeral Mass will be said on Thursday at 9:30 am at the Immaculate Conception Church in Secaucus. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the Valley Hospital Foundation, 223 N Van Dien Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/give
