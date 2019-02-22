|
|
Raffaela Carapezza
Toms River - Raffaela Carapezza (nee Gagliano) of Toms River, NJ entered eternal life on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Formerly of Garfield, she and her husband Angelo resided the past 20 years in Holiday City, Toms River. Her life centered around her family. Her home was always open and inviting, with meals never ending. Her Christmas Eve seven fish dinners were legendary. "Rae" was born in Sommatino, Sicily. In the 1970's and '80's she and Angelo were regular fixtures, along with Pasquale and Connie; at dinner dances and galas at the Italian American Co-Operative in Clifton, affectionately known as the "Coop." She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years; her beloved children Josephine and Angelo Jr.; their spouses Charles and Sandy; and cherished grandchildren, Michael, Stefanie, Christina, Nicholas and Charles. She is also survived by her sister Domenica Bellina of Palermo, Sicily. She was predeceased by her mother and father; and her sister Cologera Stagnitto. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.