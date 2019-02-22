Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul RC Church
Ramsey, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raffaela Carapezza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raffaela Carapezza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raffaela Carapezza Obituary
Raffaela Carapezza

Toms River - Raffaela Carapezza (nee Gagliano) of Toms River, NJ entered eternal life on February 16, 2019 surrounded by her family. Formerly of Garfield, she and her husband Angelo resided the past 20 years in Holiday City, Toms River. Her life centered around her family. Her home was always open and inviting, with meals never ending. Her Christmas Eve seven fish dinners were legendary. "Rae" was born in Sommatino, Sicily. In the 1970's and '80's she and Angelo were regular fixtures, along with Pasquale and Connie; at dinner dances and galas at the Italian American Co-Operative in Clifton, affectionately known as the "Coop." She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years; her beloved children Josephine and Angelo Jr.; their spouses Charles and Sandy; and cherished grandchildren, Michael, Stefanie, Christina, Nicholas and Charles. She is also survived by her sister Domenica Bellina of Palermo, Sicily. She was predeceased by her mother and father; and her sister Cologera Stagnitto. Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2-4 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church, Ramsey, NJ. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now