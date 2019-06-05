Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
the Historic Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill
More Obituaries for Raffaele DiCostanzo
Raffaele DiCostanzo


Raffaele DiCostanzo Obituary
Raffaele DiCostanzo

Fort Lee - DiCostanzo, Raffaele age 83, of Fort Lee, on June 3, 2019. He was born in Italy and came to the United States in 1962. He was the Owner of D&D Landscaping, Fort Lee. Beloved husband of Concetta nee; DiMeglio. Devoted father of Ann LoBasso and her husband Onofrio, Francesca Liao and her husband William. Cherished grandfather of Damiano and his wife Brielle, Raffaele and his girlfriend Catherine, William & Phillip. All are asked to Assemble Friday for the celebration of his funeral mass in the Historic Madonna R.C. Church on the Hill at 11:00 AM. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to . For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
