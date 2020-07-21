1/
Raffaele "Ralph" Marghella
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raffaele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raffaele "Ralph", 87, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Raffaele was an Italian American born and raised in Aiello Calabro, a province of Cosenza Italy. Cherished husband of Maria Pia (nee Salvati) Marghella, married for 61 blessed years. Before retiring, Ralph owned Cottage Coats of North Bergen with his brothers, Joseph and Valentino Marghella. Father of Carmela Rudick of Closter and Sandra Morsella of Paramus, his son-in-law Tommaso Morsella, grandchildren; Anthony, Samantha, Adriana, and Corrado. And was blessed with his first great-grandchild in March, Anthony and his wife Cortney's daughter, Lennon Rainn. Raffaele was a "snowbird" spending his summers and falls in the northeast and enjoying the sunshine state in the winters and early spring. Member of the Italian American group at Carlin Park Jupiter Florida. His laughter and smile were contagious and will surely be missed.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to: Borough of Paramus attn. Anne Schneider Senior Center Donation 93 North Farview Ave. Paramus 07652.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved