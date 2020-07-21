Raffaele "Ralph", 87, of Paramus, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. Raffaele was an Italian American born and raised in Aiello Calabro, a province of Cosenza Italy. Cherished husband of Maria Pia (nee Salvati) Marghella, married for 61 blessed years. Before retiring, Ralph owned Cottage Coats of North Bergen with his brothers, Joseph and Valentino Marghella. Father of Carmela Rudick of Closter and Sandra Morsella of Paramus, his son-in-law Tommaso Morsella, grandchildren; Anthony, Samantha, Adriana, and Corrado. And was blessed with his first great-grandchild in March, Anthony and his wife Cortney's daughter, Lennon Rainn. Raffaele was a "snowbird" spending his summers and falls in the northeast and enjoying the sunshine state in the winters and early spring. Member of the Italian American group at Carlin Park Jupiter Florida. His laughter and smile were contagious and will surely be missed.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 7:00pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment Garden of Memories, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to: Borough of Paramus attn. Anne Schneider Senior Center Donation 93 North Farview Ave. Paramus 07652.
