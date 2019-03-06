|
Raffaella Murolo
Dumont - Raffaella Murolo (née Squeo) of Dumont, died peacefully March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph Murolo (2009). Loving mother of Donato Murolo and his wife Theresa, Anthony Murolo, and Corrado Murolo and his wife Virginia. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Joseph and Michael, and great-grandmother of Christianna.
Raffaella was born in Molfetta, Italy to Gaetinella and Corrado Squeo. She was a seamstress in Hoboken , NJ for many years.
Visiting Friday, 11 AM - 12:45 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Township.