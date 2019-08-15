Services
Ralph Ambrosio


1942 - 2019
Ralph Ambrosio Obituary
Ralph Ambrosio

Fairview - Ralph Ambrosio on August 13, 2019 of Fairview, N.J., age 77. Ralph was born on June 13, 1942 in Englewood, N.J. He was a Cliffside Park Special Police Officer from 1967 to 1973 and a Lieutenant Firefighter for the Cliffside Park Fire Department until he retired in 1998. Beloved husband to the late Alice (nee) Mount. Devoted father to John, Dawn Fatovic, and Robert and his wife Kim. Dear brother to Jerry, Marie Ruggiero, Roseann Fedouchik, the late Josephine DiPalma and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather to Guy and Dominique and 3 extended grandchildren. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00am thence to Our Lady of Grace R.C. Church in Fairview, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00am. Cremation will be private. The family will receive their friends Thursday 3-8pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
