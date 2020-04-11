|
Ralph Andreano
Totowa - Ralph "Shoes" Andreano, 78, who resided in the Paterson and Totowa areas, passed away on April 8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson. Raised in Paterson, NJ, Ralph was the son of Amelia (Romeo) and Donato Anthony "Shoes" Andreano. Ralph served time in the US Army after graduating high school. Ralph was the owner of the Carousel Luncheonette in Prospect Park, Mona Lisa Restaurant in West Paterson (Woodland Park) and Campus Grill in North Haledon. Before retiring, he worked at Preakness Healthcare Center in Wayne as a manager in their dietary department.He was an active member of the Italian Circle Social Club in Paterson, Wayne Elks Club and the Totowa Do-Good House. Ralph always made sure all friends and family around him were comfortable, had their coffee and were well fed. Ralph is survived by his son, Michael and his wife Laura and their children Sarah, Christina and Matthew. He is also survived by several dear cousins. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, burial services will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life gathering will be held in October near his birthday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a favorite in Ralph's memory. Arrangements are by DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, Haledon, NJ.