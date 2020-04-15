|
|
Ralph Angelo Mosiello
Ralph Angelo Mosiello, 80, beloved husband and father, passed away on April 9, 2020. Ralph was born in Jersey City to Angelo and Marie nee Contenti. Ralph owned The Allendale Florist for 21 years and later The Flower Cart in Clearwater FL. He and his wife, Ruth, lived in Ramsey for many years with their daughters, Michele and Cheryl. He loved fine dining, music, sports, and playing poker in Las Vegas. Ralph is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Michele. Surviving are his cherished wife, Ruth, daughter Cheryl and her husband Rob Lehmann of Wyckoff, grandson Christopher, and sister Jeannine O'Donahue. A celebration of life will occur at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Real Dog Rescue, PO Box 7106 Oakland NJ 07436