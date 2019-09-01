Resources
Ralph Anthony Rizzolo

Ralph Anthony Rizzolo Obituary
Ralph Anthony Rizzolo

Lyndhurst - Ralph Anthony Rizzolo, Sr. 79 of Lyndhurst, NJ Died peacefully on August 24, 2019. Ralph was born in Newark and had resided in Lyndhurst. Ralph was a retired Essex County Corrections Officer. Ralph was better known as RCA Recording Artist, Nick Palmer and actor Dusty Rizzo. He is survived by 2 sons, Stephen and Ralph Jr. and two daughters, Stephanie Vacca and Michelle. Loving Gaga and Pop Pop of Zachary, Gianna, Jackson, and Tori Ann. He is also survived by his loving companion Janice Gurzo. Ralph's wishes were to be cremated and laid to rest. If so desired contributions in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
