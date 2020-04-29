|
Ralph Bonadies
Lincoln Park - Bonadies, Ralph age 89 of Lincoln Park at rest in Wayne on April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Lobosco) Bonadies of Lincoln Park. Loving father of Marie Rossitto & her husband, Paul of Wayne, Florence Bonadies & her fiancé, Brian Weis of Fredon, Ralph Bonadies & his significant other, Lan of Clifton, Emil Bonadies & his long-time companion, Shari of Livingston and Perry Bonadies & his wife, Michele of Boonton Twsp. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa most of his life before moving to Lincoln Park 25 year ago. He was a Foreman for Continental Can Co., Paterson for 28 years before retiring in 1985. He was the former secretary of the Lobosco Association. Ralph was a parishioner of Our Lady of Pompeii R.C. Church, Paterson. He was an avid history buff and he was very well read. He was a member of the Lincoln Park Seniors and was an avid NY Yankee fan and he enjoyed playing golf. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and he liked to travel and take long drives. He loved old movies and trivia. Ralph enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very proud U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War. In light of social distancing, all services for Ralph will be private. The family has chosen to arrange a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, or the Veterans of Foreign Wars would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.