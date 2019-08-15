|
Ralph C. Ceragno
Fort Lee - Ceragno, Ralph C. age 84, of Fort Lee, on August 4, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, NY and was a Civil Engineer for Patten Scaffolding. Beloved husband of the late Elda nee; Bairo. Devoted father of Karen Donahue and her husband Jim and Kevin Ceragno. Dear brother of Evelyn Rocco. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R. C Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com