Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R. C Church
Ralph C. Ceragno


1934 - 2019
Ralph C. Ceragno Obituary
Ralph C. Ceragno

Fort Lee - Ceragno, Ralph C. age 84, of Fort Lee, on August 4, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, NY and was a Civil Engineer for Patten Scaffolding. Beloved husband of the late Elda nee; Bairo. Devoted father of Karen Donahue and her husband Jim and Kevin Ceragno. Dear brother of Evelyn Rocco. The family will receive their friends on Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Friday at 9:30 AM for the celebration of his funeral mass in Holy Trinity R. C Church at 10:00 AM. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
