Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Ralph Daniels


1933 - 2020
Ralph Daniels Obituary
Ralph Daniels

Montville - Ralph Daniels 86, of Montville formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. Born in Newark to the late Bartley and Anna Daniels. Ralph was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a past commander and a former member of the V.F.W. Memorial Post 4591 in Hasbrouck Heights and then he became a member of the V.F.W. Post in Montville. He was a salesman for Hackensack Supply Company in Paramus. Ralph was a past master of Eclipse Masonic Lodge in Rutherford. Beloved husband of the late Ann (nee Janso) Daniels. Devoted father of Linda E. Daniels and Gregory Daniels and his wife Susan. Dear brother of the late Alfred C. and Patrick Daniels. Loving grandfather of Marissa, Ryan and Justin Ott, Cassandra Mathews and her husband John, Mark Langille and Kyle Daniels. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Services and interment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus will be private. A Memorial Service will be offered at a later date. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com
