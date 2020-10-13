Ralph J. Catalano
Mahwah - Ralph J. Catalano, 77, on October 11, 2020 of Mahwah, NJ formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved husband of Diane for 49 years. Loving father of Marc Catalano, Laura Grassi and husband Leon and David Catalano and wife Anastacia. Cherished grandfather of Seton, Jack and Genevieve. Dear brother of Linda Reilly and husband Terrence and the late Daniel Catalano and wife Sheila. Ralph was the owner of Catalano & LaBrocca in Brooklyn for 34 years before retiring in 2002. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ralph to the American Stroke Association
, stroke.org
. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com
.