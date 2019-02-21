|
Ralph Joseph (RJ) Andreano
Boynton Beach, FL - Joseph (RJ) "Bobby" passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019 in Boynton Beach, Florida. RJ was the husband of Ann (Manfredi) for almost 70 years until her death in 2017. Surviving are his son, Ralph, his companion, Cheryl Sultan, "Little Izzy" who loved her Pop Pop almost as much as he loved her & many nieces, nephews, and cousin & friends. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jared, & by brothers: Frank, Tony, Peter, Vincent, & by sisters Angie, Angelina, Josie Lombardi & Jennie Tirinato. Born in Paterson, NJ, RJ graduated from St. Michael's Elementary School, attended St. John's High School & later earned his GED. RJ enlisted in the USNR where he was a Fireman 1st Class from 1944-1946. After the war, he married the love of his life, Annie. They settled in Paterson, later in Lakewood, & then in Boyton Beach,Fl. A very special time in his life that he cherished was the 32 years of faithful service with the Passaic County Sheriff's Dept. & to the people of Passaic County. His service included: Sheriff's Officer in the Juvenile Domestic Court (Family Court), President of PBA Local 197 for 10 consecutive years & a member of the State Missing Persons Bureau. Also, he established a Model Missing Person's Unit in the Passaic County Sheriff's Dept. He wore the badge with pride & retired as Undersheriff 1. He coached the American Legion Baseball League & served as Commander of the Legion's Post 360. RJ was also a member of the Franklin Club of Paterson & the Italian American Police Society of NJ. RJ was also Commander of Camp Hope in West Milford & he was the Commissioner of Friends of Hope. RJ and Ann will be remembered especially by those lucky people who knew them from Netzer's Sweet Shop in Paterson which they owned and operated for 30 years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 8:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard RC Church, Paterson at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Calvary Mausoleum, Paterson. Friends may visit Friday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.