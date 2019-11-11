|
|
Ralph Marino
Carlstadt - Ralph Marino, 93, of Carlstadt since 1983, passed away at home on November 10, 2019. Mr. Marino was born in Molfetta, Italy and came to the U.S.A. in 1939. He served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Army 76th Infantry, during WWII and participated in the Battle of the Bulge and the Rhine Battle. He was the recipient of a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Distinguished Service Medal. For 33 years, he was a postal accountant for the U.S. Post Office in Hoboken, retiring at the age of 61. After retiring, he assisted his wife for 10 years operating her company, Nella Fashions then Greg Originals both in Hoboken. Ralph enjoyed preparing income taxes for various people he knew and was a volunteer at the office of Ital Uil Patronato in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of the late Gaetana "Nella" (nee Sciancalepore) Marino. Loving father of Anthony Marino and his wife Pamela, Robert Marino and his wife Dorothy and the late Serafina Bergelt and her husband Neil. Cherished grandfather of Gregory Marino, Emily Marino, Daniel Bergelt, Isabella Bergelt and great grandfather of Atticus. Dear brother of Gaetana Sciancalepore and the late Isabella Uva. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 11:00 AM. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.