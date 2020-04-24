Services
Ralph Martin


1929 - 2020
Ralph Martin Obituary
Ralph Martin

Clifton - Ralph Martin, a native of Clifton and long-time resident of Wayne, NJ passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Bridgewater, NJ at the nursing home where he was a resident.

Ralph grew up in Clifton, the son of Peter and Nellie (nee Egedy) Martin. He met his future wife Ida Kuiphoff in high school and they were married in 1950. Ralph served as a First Lieutenant in the army from 1951 - 1955 before attending Rutgers law school. He practiced law until 1973, when he was appointed as a judge of the NJ Superior Court in Paterson where he served until his retirement in 1995. During his tenure, he was assigned to both the civil and criminal division. After his retirement, he took a position of counsel for the law firm of Williams, Caliri, Miller & Otley in Wayne, NJ where he worked until 2012.

A long-time resident of Packanack Lake in Wayne, Ralph loved serving God's Kingdom on earth and was President of the Board of Education for Eastern Christian School Association in North Haledon, NJ as well as being a board member for the Eastern Christian Children's Retreat and Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff, NJ. He was a member of the Pompton Plains Reformed Bible Church.

Ralph was predeceased by his wife of nearly 65 years, Ida, (2016) and son Brian (2012). He is survived by his sons Gregg, Jonathan and wife Adrienne, Lance and wife Katherine, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements have been made with Countryside Funeral Home in Three Bridges, NJ.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's name to Bethany Christian Services (https://bethany.org/)
