Ralph Peet II
Carlstadt - Ralph Peet II, 61, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away on December 24, 2019. Mr. Peet served in the U.S. Navy. He was an electric technician for the U.S. Postal Service in Kearny for 30 years. He also was an interior painter for 10 years. Ralph was a lifelong fan of the Knicks, Vikings and Mets. He enjoyed the outdoors and can be seen walking around town. Beloved husband of Angelica (nee Rivera) Peet. Loving father of Andrew E. Peet and Amber E. Peet. Devoted son of Ralph A. Peet and the late Harriet Peet. Dear brother of Sheryl Scherba-Peet and Sarah Whitney-Peet. Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Cremation will be private.