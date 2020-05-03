Ralph Romano
Ralph Romano, Jr.

Toms River - Romano, Ralph, Jr., age 69 of Toms River, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in Paterson, Ralph had resided in Haledon before moving to Toms River seven years ago. Ralph had a 35 year career in the education of New Jersey's developmentally disabled students and adults. He began his career as a special education teacher, and then became a principal. He ended his career as the Assistant Superintendent in the Office of Education in the Department of Children and Family Services. While living in Northern NJ, Ralph attended St. Anthony's R.C. Church in Hawthorne, and was a former Elk. Ralph Romano, Jr. was the beloved son of the late Ralph Romano, Sr. and Minnie (nee Sabatello) Romano. Loving brother of Jeanie Mandiberg of Fair Lawn. He is also survived by his beloved dog Taco and many loving cousins and friends. All funeral services and burial at the Calvary Cemetery in Paterson will be private. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
