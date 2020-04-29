|
|
Dr. Ram S. Setia
Wanaque - Dr. Ram S. Setia of Wanaque, NJ, formerly of Paramus and Hawthorne, NJ, passed away on April 16, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Ram was born and raised in India before migrating to Montreal, Canada, and then New Jersey in 1969. He was the first Surgeon of Indian decent on staff at Hackensack University Medical Center and practiced Orthopedic Sports Medicine for 37 years before retiring in 2008. Ram was very kind, generous and well respected by his family, friends, colleagues and patients, a positive thinker, an exercise enthusiast and a tennis nut. He was also a devoted member of Bethany Church in Wanaque.
Ram is survived by his three daughters Nina, Sabeena and Tina Setia, and two grandchildren, Anton and Rohan Shapiro. He was the loving brother, cousin, uncle to many, and special friend to Jane Preputin.
In light of current conditions limiting our ability to gather together, an intimate funeral service was privately held at George Washington Memorial Park on April 23, 2020. A memorial service for Dr. Ram Setia will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend gratitude for all acts of kindness, thoughtfulness and sympathy shown at this time. Ram will be sincerely missed. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell