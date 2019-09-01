|
|
Ramona Albanese
Palisades Park - Albanese, Ramona nee: Henry, age 90, of Palisades Park, on August 29, 2019. She was born in Great Barrington, MA, and was an Executive Secretary for McGraw-Hill Publishing, NYC. She loved cooking, traveling and her feline son, Seamus. Beloved wife of the late Peter Albanese. Devoted mother of Pasquale Albanese and his wife Frances, Marco Albanese and his wife Angela, and Ramona McAvoy and her husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Alexa, Matthew, Sean and Kevin. Loving sister of Robert, Barbara, Shirley and the late Marguerite, Muriel and Frances. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday September 3rd from 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at Wednesday 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Michael R.C. Church at 10 am. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com