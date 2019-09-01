Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Albanese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Albanese


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Albanese Obituary
Ramona Albanese

Palisades Park - Albanese, Ramona nee: Henry, age 90, of Palisades Park, on August 29, 2019. She was born in Great Barrington, MA, and was an Executive Secretary for McGraw-Hill Publishing, NYC. She loved cooking, traveling and her feline son, Seamus. Beloved wife of the late Peter Albanese. Devoted mother of Pasquale Albanese and his wife Frances, Marco Albanese and his wife Angela, and Ramona McAvoy and her husband Richard. Cherished grandmother of Peter, Alexa, Matthew, Sean and Kevin. Loving sister of Robert, Barbara, Shirley and the late Marguerite, Muriel and Frances. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday September 3rd from 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at Wednesday 9:30 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. Michael R.C. Church at 10 am. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now