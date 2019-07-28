|
Ramsey Ameen
Wanaque - Ramsey Ameen of Wanaque, New Jersey passed away on July 23, 2019, at age 73. Ramsey was born on August 24, 1945, to Edna (Kass) Ameen and Hussein Mohammed Ameen. He grew up in the Bronx, where he attended the Bronx High School of Science and made his home in New York, Massachusetts and Hoboken before moving to Wanaque with his wife Mary in 1984, one year after their marriage.
Throughout his life, Ramsey was a talented musician and composer, mathematician, teacher, computer technologist and software programmer, among many other passions. From 1978 to 1981, he toured the United States and Europe playing jazz violin with the Cecil Taylor Unit and participated in a series of landmark recordings. He independently studied mathematics, music, and education over the years; after receiving a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Excelsior College/SUNY in 1983, he began an information technology career. As President of the Resolution Corp., which he founded in 1988, Ramsey built computer networking systems for local schools, churches, and businesses throughout northern New Jersey. For many summers, Ramsey designed and taught his own course on mathematics and music with the Montclair Gifted and Talented youth program.
Recently, Ramsey was a frequent performer in the New York avant-garde jazz scene, working on a number of collaborations with other artists. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. Above all, Ramsey cherished and valued his family, which he considered the most important path in his life.
He is survived by his wife Mary (DiPietro) Ameen of Wanaque, his son Alex Ameen of Thibodaux, Louisiana and daughter Amber Ameen of Princeton, New Jersey, as well as his brother Dr. Jeffrey Ameen of California and sister Dorrie Ameen of New York City. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, from 3:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. at the D'Agostino Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Bridge Services (7 Industrial Rd., Pequannock, NJ 07440) in Ramsey's memory.