Randall J. Haskell



Burlington - Randall J. Haskell (Randy) of Burlington NJ passed away on Aug. 13, 2020 at 83. He died peacefully at the Masonic Village in Burlington, where he lived with his wife Sandy.



Randy was born in May 1937 and grew up in Deer Isle ME. It was there he met his beloved wife Sandy in 1955 when she visited the island on vacation, and were married in 1957.



After high school Randy joined the Navy and served on the USS Tanner in the Mediterranean. After the Navy he got a job as a Relay Technician with PSE&G. Randy & Sandy settled down in Waldwick NJ were they raised their two sons Russell of Mount Laurel NJ, and Scott of Burlington NJ.



After his retirement from PSE&G, Randy & Sandy spent time traveling, with the majority of the summers spent in Deer Isle ME, which he loved. Randy also loved volleyball, bike riding, and especially skiing. In his later years Randy & Sandy left Waldwick for Burlington County to be closer to his sons.



Randy is survived by his loving wife Sandy, sons Russell & Scott, Sister Alice Hughes, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.



The family will be having private services and the interment of Randy's ashes will be held on Deer Isle in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers send donations in his name to the Deer Isle-Stonington Historical Society.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store