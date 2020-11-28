Randi (nee Mortensen) Dalager
Harrington Park - Randi Dalager (nee Mortensen), 94, of Harrington Park passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 surrounded by a loving family. Randi was predeceased by her husband, Oddmund Dalager of 40 years and parents Jon and Anny Mortensen(Bo I Vesteralen), brother Tore Mortensen (Dramen), sister Inger Hoveland (Tromso) and twin brother, Harold Mortensen(Tynset) Norway. Randi is survived by her daughter, Anne Louise McBride, son-in-law, David Frank McBride and grandchildren: David Ryan(Houston, Tx), Dr. Nils-Tomas McBride and wife, Sara (Richmond, VA) and Candice Stebbins and husband, H. Benjamin (Greenland, NH). "Mormor" will be missed by her great grandchildren, Tyler David McBride and Maeve Reynolds Stebbins. Randi had a long time dear friend who was by her side for many years, Harold Friedeman (New Milford) who traveled with her and celebrated life till the closing days. She is also remembered as Tante Randi #1, to many nieces and nephews both in the USA and Norway.
Randi had come from tough stock, the Great Depression, and the occupation of Norway during WWII. One more challenge was presented to her to travel to the USA to marry her beloved Oddmund who had set-up house for her in Englewood, NJ. When she cruised over the Atlantic from Oslo, Norway to the NYC harbor she was detained at Ellis Island for health quarantine. She was a full-time wife and mother, who set her little family first and foremost. She spread her gentle kindness and humble manner to all those she met. In 1991, she was widowed but continued to mother her daughter and son-in-law's family who lived a block away. She was a cook, baker, babysitter, homework helper, and everyone's grandmother in the neighborhood-they called her "Mormor". Mormor has a cast of thousands who refer to her as Mormor, young and old, family and friends in the USA and Norway. She never let you go once she met you, letters and cards were always on the way over the Atlantic or right in town. She was loved and will be missed by all. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to moritzfh@verizon.net In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to national multiple sclerosis society: https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate