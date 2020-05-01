Randolph Newman



Randolph Newman, Attorney-at-Law and beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and brother-in-law, passed away on April 24, 2020, after battling COVID-19 at the age of 70. The youngest of two children, he was born to Jean and David Newman on March 9, 1950, in Paterson, NJ.



He graduated from Adelphi University with honors and went on to University of Miami Law School. He began a law practice in Clifton, NJ, as a sole practitioner, before forming a partnership, Newman and Andriuzzi. He was an excellent attorney with an impressive memory and a sharp ability to remember details. He practiced law for 45 years, 36 of those years were in his partnership which was built upon truth, respect, and deep honesty.



Within his family, Randy was incredibly loved by his wife, Beth, their two sons, and two daughters-in-law. He dearly loved his granddaughter, Jocelyn, and recently welcomed a grandson, Greyson, for one week before becoming ill with COVID-19. Nothing was more important to him than spending time and taking care of his family.



Randy had a love for travel, reading, walking and biking, socializing with close friends, and spending as much time as possible with his family. He lived a very fulfilling and fruitful life that was cut too short.



Randy is survived by his wife, Beth, sons, Todd and Eric, daughters-in-law, Lauren and Ann, granddaughter, Jocelyn, grandson, Greyson, sister, Nancy, and four brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store