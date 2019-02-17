|
Randolph Scavone
Leonia - Randolph Scavone age 82 of Leonia NJ passed away February 12, 2019. He was born March 11, 1936 to a large loving family in Brooklyn, NY. In New York he met his future devoted wife Edna (nee Fontanez) while working for Olympic Radio and Television. Randy, as his friends called him, had a passion for electronics and a talent for repairing them. He joined the armed forces and served his country honorably in the Army Signal Corps. Randy and Edna moved to Hoboken NJ where he began a decades long career at Maxwell House Coffee. He became the devoted father of Anthony, Edna and Nancy. The family relocated to Leonia, NJ where he resided for the remainder of his life. He is survived by his loving wife Edna, son Anthony, daughter Edna and her husband Rocco D'Angelo, daughter Nancy and her husband Joseph Macagne and cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Rocky, Robert, Julie, Matthew and Melissa. Randy was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather who was proud of his family and their accomplishments. He leaves his family with a lifetime of incredible memories. The family will receive their friends on Tuesday, Feb. 19th from 4-8 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, Feb. 20th at 10:30 am in St. John the Evangelist Church, Leonia. Interment will be at Madonna Mausoleum. For condolences, directions and additional information visit www.frankpatti.com