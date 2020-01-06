Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hillsdale United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Magnolia Ave entrance
Hillsdale, NJ
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:30 PM
Hillsdale United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall
Magnolia Ave entrance
Hillsdale, NJ
Raoul Nacinovich, 84, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. A resident of River Vale since 1985, he is survived by his wife Lois, his children Christopher and Danielle, and numerous friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 12, 2020 between 2:00-5:00pm at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, Magnolia Ave entrance, Hillsdale, NJ. There will be a short service at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the .

Becker-funeralhome.com
