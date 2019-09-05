|
Rashard D. Gibson
Paterson - Rashard D. Gibson of Paterson on August 27, 2019. Beloved father of Jachary Gibson, Jewel S. Gibson, Kyleigh J. Gibson and Kayden J. Proctor Bates. Son Marguerite Royster and Roderick Royster. Brother of Tiesha Gibson, Andrena Cheatham, and Kwayme Jenkins, grandson of Claire M. Gibson. Predeceased by his father John W. Gibson, grandmother Pearleana Jenkins, brother Quan Scott, and daughter Taylor Gibson. Funeral Services Friday September 6, 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Visitation 10-11 am Friday at the church. Interment George Washinton Park, Paramus. Arrangeents by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home, Hackensack.