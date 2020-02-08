Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Shook Funeral Home
639 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ
Raymond A. Clarke Obituary
Raymond A. Clarke

Clifton - Raymond A. Clarke, 75, of Clifton passed away on February 6, 2020. Born in Paterson, Ray was raised in Haledon and lived in Midland Park and Hawthorne before moving to Clifton in 2009. A US Army Veteran during the Vietnam War, Ray was an Accountant and the Owner/Operator of C&C Tax Consultants for 30+ years. He was also a member of the National Society of Tax Professionals.

Beloved father of Kathleen A. Clarke of Celina, TX. Dear brother of Barbara Breur of Clifton and the late Elizabeth Vines. Loving uncle of John Breur of South Amboy, Tammy Breur of Lampasas, TX, Cindy Hendricks of South Amboy, Robert Ogden of Lexington, KY, Kimberly Pugh of Leesburg, FL, and several great nieces and nephews.

Visiting Monday 7-9PM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral Service Tuesday 11AM at the funeral home. Cremation, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton.

If desired, donations made to the , , in Ray's memory would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
