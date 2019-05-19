|
|
Dr. Raymond A. Weiss
Teaneck - Dr. Raymond A. Weiss of Teaneck, NJ passed away on May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Dr. Rosalee G. Weiss. Devoted father of the late Lynn Weiss. Dr. Raymond A. Weiss, former Department Chairperson and Head of the Division of Physical Education , Health and Leisure Studies, New York University.
Born in Cleveland Ohio, Dr. Weiss completed his undergraduate work at the University of Illinois where he was a member of the varsity gymnastics team that won 1st place honors during his three years of NCAA competition. He obtained a master's degree from Springfield College, a PH.D from New York University, and Ed.D. from Teachers College, Columbia University.
Dr. Weis regularly presented papers at conventions, learned societies, and published in professional journals and books. His research and consultant activities covered a range of fields, including guest lectures, consultant to the Air Force, to the New York City Board of Education, and to the American Board for Certification of Corrective Therapists. At NYU, with funding from the U.S. Office of Education, he directed the development of a prototype doctoral program to train resource specialists in physical education for handicapped persons.
Serving his profession at all levels, Dr. Weiss was a visiting associate at Educational Testing Service, Princeton, N.J. to direct the development of a Graduate Record Examination Advanced Test in Physical Education. As a visiting scholar, Dr. Weiss lectured at the University of Delaware and at the invitation of the Israeli Minister of Education and Culture, he gave a series of lectures at Hebrew University on the health benefits of physical activity. He was a research consultant to Norwalk, Conn.'s federal project to develop a training program for school alienated youth, consultant to New York City Board of pupils, consultant to the Boy's clubs of America in evaluating their Executive Training Program, and to the American Board for Certification of Corrective Therapists in the development of certification requirements.
Among other honors, Air Force Captain Weiss received a commendation from the U.S. Air Surgeon in 1945 for his part in the development and application of a graded exercise program for Air Force personnel hospitalized with rheumatic fever, at a time when bed rest rather than exercise was practice in patient care.
In addition to book and journal article publications, Dr. Weiss held more than 12 elected offices in professional associations including President of the American academy of Physical Education and Treasurer of the American College of Sports Medicine.
After retirement in 1981, Dr. Weiss undertook a post-doctoral internship in clinical psychology and began a second career as a licensed psychologist in private practice, joining his wife, Rosalee, to form Weiss & Weiss Psychological Associates, P.A. He held licenses as practicing psychologist in New Jersey and Arizona.
2PM Graveside service will be held Monday May 20 at the Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ. Memorial Donations to . www.guttermanandmusicant.com.