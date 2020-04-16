|
|
Raymond B. Bednarski
Raymond B Bednarski 73 beloved son of Bruno and Mary Bednarski of Bayonne passed away on April 9, 2020 at the VA hospital in Basking Ridge New Jersey.
After graduating HS he enrolled in the Navy and served in the Vietnam war where he received a medal of national defense service.
Afterwords he worked as a black seal boiler maker in Bayonne for several years. He also a member of the American Legion Post 19 in Bayonne and several other veteran organizations.
Raymond is survived by his three sisters Bernadette Knox of Clay City, KY Caroline Haskell of Lodi, NJ and MaryAnn and George Flores of South Orange. He was loved by many nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held at a later date at a military cemetery.