Maywood - Maywood
439 Maywood Avenue
Maywood, NJ 07607
201-487-3050
Raymond Bauer


1923 - 2019
Raymond Bauer Obituary
Raymond Bauer

North Haledon - Bauer, Raymond P. "Ray," 96 on Thursday, December 26, 2019 of West Orange, NJ. Son of the late William and Nora (nee Kennedy). Beloved husband of the late Barbara E. (1998 nee Webb). Devoted father of Raymond and his partner, Rose Sievers. Loved by Andrea, Sara and Christopher Sievers. Grandfather of Nora Bauer. Loving uncle of Brian Phillips and his wife, Kathy and Michael Marsh and his wife, Joanne. An Army Veteran of WWII, he fought in Italy and Southern France, landed in Anzio to help liberate Rome. He received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Clusters. A retired carpenter, he was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners in Edison NJ.

Funeral service on Tuesday, December 31 at 11AM at Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Avenue, Maywood (201-487-3050). Burial Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. Visiting Monday 4 to 7PM. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions/online condolences.
