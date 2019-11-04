|
Raymond C. Ruffini
Point Pleasant - Raymond C. Ruffini, age 57 of Point Pleasant passed away after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer on October 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He grew up in Saddle Brook, where he graduated high school. After marrying, he lived in Hasbrouck Heights before moving to Point Pleasant where he raised his family. Ray was a dedicated Employee / Plant Supervisor for F.P. Schmidt Mfg. Co. in South Hackensack for 37 years and in recent years, started his own business providing his meticulous gunsmithing skills. Ray was a PADI Scuba Instructor as well as a HSA Instructor and one of the founding members of the Handicapped Scuba Association of New Jersey. He was also a Staff Officer for the US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 16-01 for several years. He was predeceased by his father, Raymond F. Ruffini. Ray is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Tracey; his three children, Samantha (& Greg Maestri), Stephanie and her husband, Evan Szymczak and Raymond and his girlfriend Sarah Hume; his three grandchildren, Kali, Caden and Cole; his mother, Carol Genavaro of Saddle Brook; his step-mother, Denise Ruffini of Londonderry, NH; his siblings, Lori, Ron, Cara, Melissa and Brian; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Friends may attend a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM at Colonial Funeral Home -2170 Hwy. 88 Brick, NJ 08724. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to: Handicapped Scuba Diving Alliance - 16 Afton Rd. Jackson, NJ 08527. To send condolences to the family, please go to: www.colonialfuneralgroup.com