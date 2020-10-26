Raymond Culver Bishop, Jr.
Old Bridge, NJ - Raymond Culver Bishop, Jr., of Old Bridge, NJ and formerly Park Ridge, NJ passed away peacefully with his devoted daughter at his side on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was 91 years old.
Beloved husband of the late Sherrill for 47 years. Devoted father of Beth Ann Romano and her husband Thomas. And Scott M. Bishop. Cherished grandfather of Michael and his fiancé Callie Bares, Andrew and James Romano. Before retiring Ray was an Office Equipment Engineer for IBM for 35 years. He was a Seaman Recruit in the United States Coast Guard from 1953 to 1956 and a member of American Legion Post 162, Hillsdale, NJ. Funeral Service will be private for family only at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Pascack Reformed Church, Park Ridge, NJ, followed by interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Visitation 3 to 7 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ 07656 rsfhi.com
In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Ray may be made to Reformed Church Home, 1990 Route 18 N., Old Bridge, NJ 08857, attention Kate Shepard or Paula LaBlanc.