|
|
Raymond E. Gosselin
Dingmans Ferry, PA - Raymond E. Gosselin, 86, passed away Sunday, July 21 at his home in Dingmans Ferry, PA.He is survived by two sons Arthur E. Gosselin and Thomas R. Gosselin, and Thomas' wife Vera Lawlor Gosselin, sisters June Devincent and Audrey Seifert, beloved niece Laura Luminello, who had a special bond with Ray, as well as many other nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1 to 5 PM at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St.Vincent de Paul Church, Milford PA with Rev. John Boyle officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Anne Quinlan Hospice in Milford, PA.