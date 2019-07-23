Services
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
(570) 296-6811
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford Street
Milford, PA 18337
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St.Vincent de Paul Church
Milford, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Delaware Cemetery
Dingmans Ferry, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Gosselin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Gosselin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Gosselin Obituary
Raymond E. Gosselin

Dingmans Ferry, PA - Raymond E. Gosselin, 86, passed away Sunday, July 21 at his home in Dingmans Ferry, PA.He is survived by two sons Arthur E. Gosselin and Thomas R. Gosselin, and Thomas' wife Vera Lawlor Gosselin, sisters June Devincent and Audrey Seifert, beloved niece Laura Luminello, who had a special bond with Ray, as well as many other nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1 to 5 PM at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at St.Vincent de Paul Church, Milford PA with Rev. John Boyle officiating. Burial will follow in Delaware Cemetery, Dingmans Ferry, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Karen Anne Quinlan Hospice in Milford, PA.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now