Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis RC Church
Ridgefield Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hofmeister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond E. Hofmeister

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. Hofmeister Obituary
Raymond E. Hofmeister

Ridgefield Park - Hofmeister, Raymond E. age 88 of Ridgefield Park passed away on July 18, 2019. He was a pipe fitter for Local 274 in Ridgefield. Ray was a member of the Ridgefield Park Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Hose Company 1 and a member of the Johnsonburg Gun Club. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Bisceglie), Devoted father to Raymond and his wife Debra, Judy and her partner Paul Anderson, Robert and his wife Ginny and the late Mark Hofmeister. Loving grandfather to Raymond, Justin, Michael, Kristien Kinberly and great grandson James. Dear brother to George and the late Helen Anderson. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Monday at 9am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. If desired donations may be made to: St. Francis Food Pantry 114 Mt .Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 in his memory
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now