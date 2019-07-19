|
Raymond E. Hofmeister
Ridgefield Park - Hofmeister, Raymond E. age 88 of Ridgefield Park passed away on July 18, 2019. He was a pipe fitter for Local 274 in Ridgefield. Ray was a member of the Ridgefield Park Volunteer Fire Department and a member of Hose Company 1 and a member of the Johnsonburg Gun Club. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee Bisceglie), Devoted father to Raymond and his wife Debra, Judy and her partner Paul Anderson, Robert and his wife Ginny and the late Mark Hofmeister. Loving grandfather to Raymond, Justin, Michael, Kristien Kinberly and great grandson James. Dear brother to George and the late Helen Anderson. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Monday at 9am. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Francis RC Church, Ridgefield Park at 9:30am. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Sunday 2-6pm. If desired donations may be made to: St. Francis Food Pantry 114 Mt .Vernon St. Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660 in his memory