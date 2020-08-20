Raymond Edward Nyhuis



Ringwood - Raymond Edward Nyhuis, of Ringwood, passed on May 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving children. Raymond, son of John and Anna Nyhuis, raised in Haskell, New Jersey. He attended Butler High School where he met the love of his life Wanda Ann White, Butler NJ. Raymond was born on August 21, 1937, Happy Birthday Dad.



His beloved Wanda of 56 years died in December 2014; their children: Barry and Kathy Nyhuis, Brian and Jackie Nyhuis, Jill (Nyhuis) and Richard Kearns, Pamela (Nyhuis) and Brian Hodshon, Daniel and Debra Nyhuis, James and Lori Nyhuis, Glen and Debora Nyhuis, Jeffrey and Amy Nyhuis, Michael and Jennifer Nyhuis, his 27 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and his brother Joseph Nyhuis, and his two sisters Brenda Post and Elizabeth Nolan. Raymond was predeceased by his brothers Albert and John and sisters Helen and Dorthy.



Raymond was a jack of all trades and successfully started (1957) and ran Wayne Transmission for over 50 years where his sons Barry and Jim still own today. He was known by all to be kind and generous. Raymond shared his farm in PA with so many families and friends. He loved to see people happy. Ray or Butch was what his, best friend, Brother Bob called him, loved time with his family. He enjoyed a strong faith in God and was a long time parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi RC in Haskell, NJ. Raymond gave many hours of his time to the parish through the annual carnival and school or church improvement projects. He will be greatly missed by all that were privileged to know him. His memorial mass was limited to family due to covid on July 18, 2020 at St. Francis.









