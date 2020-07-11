Raymond Francis Cappock
New Milford - Raymond Francis Cappock, a resident of New Milford for over 42 years, died suddenly Thursday July 9th at the age of 86. Ray is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Moira (nee McCann) Cappock. He is further survived by his cherished children Patrick Francis Cappock and his wife Deirdre and Sean Raymond Cappock and his wife Lindsey, his treasured brother-in-law Raymond McCann and sister-in-law Eileen McCann, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Finally, he leaves behind numerous dear friends.
After graduating from St. Peter's College in 1956, Ray proudly served as an Officer in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1962. Ray then had a distinguished professional career with General Electric, first at the Syracuse, New York, facility and then overseas at the General Electric facility in Germany. After getting married in 1971, Ray earned a Master's Degree in Finance from Fordham University. He would later go on to serve as the Treasurer of New York City Off Track Betting. Following his retirement from OTB, he continued his career at the New Jersey League of Credit Unions. Most recently, he has been working part-time in the office of the Borough of River Edge.
Ray always kept himself busy with various endeavors. He served his community as a Committee Chairman for many Cub Scout and Boy Scout functions. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New Milford Swim Club, the St. Joseph's School Board of Education, the Finance Committee of the Parish Council of St. Joseph's Church and the Bergen Catholic High School Father's Club. Additionally, he held the position of President for Trout Unlimited for one term and subsequently authored the Trout Unlimited Newsletter.
Ray was a man of many diverse talents and interests. He was a proud member of Mensa International. He was an enthusiastic gardener. He enjoyed exercising at the gym. He was an avid reader. He loved watching soccer on TV, listening to opera, and attending Broadway plays. He gave generously of his time to Meals on Wheels. And he had a gift for being able to fix anything.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Boulevard Funeral Home,1151 River Road, New Milford, NJ. on Monday, July 13th from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Tuesday, July 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated in Ray's memory on Wednesday, July 15th at 10 am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's honor to the New Milford Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 213 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646. The Cappock family wishes to express their gratitude to the New Milford Police Department, with a special thank you to Officer Sam Gerais, for their professionalism and kindness at a time when it was deeply appreciated. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com