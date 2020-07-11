1/1
Raymond Francis Cappock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Francis Cappock

New Milford - Raymond Francis Cappock, a resident of New Milford for over 42 years, died suddenly Thursday July 9th at the age of 86. Ray is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Moira (nee McCann) Cappock. He is further survived by his cherished children Patrick Francis Cappock and his wife Deirdre and Sean Raymond Cappock and his wife Lindsey, his treasured brother-in-law Raymond McCann and sister-in-law Eileen McCann, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Finally, he leaves behind numerous dear friends.

After graduating from St. Peter's College in 1956, Ray proudly served as an Officer in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1962. Ray then had a distinguished professional career with General Electric, first at the Syracuse, New York, facility and then overseas at the General Electric facility in Germany. After getting married in 1971, Ray earned a Master's Degree in Finance from Fordham University. He would later go on to serve as the Treasurer of New York City Off Track Betting. Following his retirement from OTB, he continued his career at the New Jersey League of Credit Unions. Most recently, he has been working part-time in the office of the Borough of River Edge.

Ray always kept himself busy with various endeavors. He served his community as a Committee Chairman for many Cub Scout and Boy Scout functions. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New Milford Swim Club, the St. Joseph's School Board of Education, the Finance Committee of the Parish Council of St. Joseph's Church and the Bergen Catholic High School Father's Club. Additionally, he held the position of President for Trout Unlimited for one term and subsequently authored the Trout Unlimited Newsletter.

Ray was a man of many diverse talents and interests. He was a proud member of Mensa International. He was an enthusiastic gardener. He enjoyed exercising at the gym. He was an avid reader. He loved watching soccer on TV, listening to opera, and attending Broadway plays. He gave generously of his time to Meals on Wheels. And he had a gift for being able to fix anything.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at Boulevard Funeral Home,1151 River Road, New Milford, NJ. on Monday, July 13th from 5 pm to 8 pm and on Tuesday, July 14th from 5 pm to 8 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated in Ray's memory on Wednesday, July 15th at 10 am at St. Joseph's RC Church, 300 Elm Street, Oradell, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ray's honor to the New Milford Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 213 River Road, New Milford, NJ 07646. The Cappock family wishes to express their gratitude to the New Milford Police Department, with a special thank you to Officer Sam Gerais, for their professionalism and kindness at a time when it was deeply appreciated. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved