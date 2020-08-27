Dr. Raymond G. Barile
Haworth - Raymond Barile, 88, went to his eternal rest on August 26, 2020. Ray was born on September 4, 1931, in Manhattan to Gaetano and Philomena Barile (nee Speciale). He grew up on Tenth Avenue and later in Astoria, being educated at Sacred Heart School and Long Island City High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Columbia College and his medical degree from Georgetown University. After serving in the Public Health Service in Chicago, Dr. Barile returned to New York to become an anesthesiologist. He spent the majority of his medical career on staff at The New York Hospital (now New York Presbyterian Hospital), where he met his beautiful wife, Margaret (nee Weltz), who was an operating room nurse there. Although they were New Yorkers at heart, Ray and Margaret raised their six children in Haworth, NJ, where they lived for over 50 years. The family spent many summers in Noyac, NY, where Ray enjoyed fishing from a spartan boat and cooking Neapolitan meals that usually did not include the day's catch. After retirement, the couple also spent time in Osprey, FL. Devoted to his family, Ray was beloved by his children, grandchildren and many pets over the years. He firmly believed in the importance of education and learning, and he instilled this value in his children and his grandchildren. He was a social man who relished spending time with his many friends. He also enjoyed meeting new people and inquiring about their backgrounds and pursuits; everyone was interesting to Ray. His favorite pastime was holding court at the head of the table while sharing a good Italian meal with family and friends. Ray lived life fully, and his outsized personality will be remembered for many years by those who loved him. In addition to Margaret, Ray is survived by his children, Gaetano Barile (Anne Marie Valinoti), Mary Barile (Mark Adzigian), Anne Barile (Yasho Lahiri), Susan Laskowski (Igor), Julie Ruocco (Matt), and Raymond Jon Barile. His love and legacy will live on in his fourteen grandchildren, Nicholas, Jacob, Alex, Ray, Joseph, Alexandra, Susannah, Christopher, Isabelle, Natalie, Matthew, Zachary, William and Max. He was predeceased by his brother, George Barile. Ray was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Haworth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org
), any non-kill animal shelter, or the Sacred Heart of Jesus School (shjsnyc.org
).