|
|
Raymond H. Schumacher
River Vale - Raymond H. Schumacher, 90, of River Vale, formerly of New Milford, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to the late Rose Schumacher nee Grimaldi. Devoted father of Terri Spinella, Diane and her husband Kevin Gentile, and Ray Schumacher, Jr. and his wife Suzanne. Dear brother of Thomas Schumacher. Loving grandfather of Christine, Andrew, Stephanie, Heather, Stephen, and Michelle. Ray was proud to serve in the Army from 1951 to 1953. Before retiring, Ray ran Schumacher and Sons, Inc. with his brother, Tom, after taking over the carpenter contracting business that his father started in 1952. One of his happiest memories was bowling a perfect score of 300 during a competition in 1975. After his retirement, he enjoyed working on projects for his family and friends. Unfortunately, due to the current world events, there will be no funeral service; however, the family will host a memorial service in his honor in the near future. To leave memorial condolences, please visit volkleber.com