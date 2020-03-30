|
Raymond J. Meade
Lakewood - Raymond J. Meade, age 93, of Lakewood, NJ passed away on March 29, 2020. Born in Passaic, he was a 72-year resident before moving to Lakewood 21 years ago. Ray proudly served with the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a parishioner of St. Dominic R.C. Church in Brick and a former parishioner of St. Nicholas R.C. Church in Passaic and St. Clare R.C Church in Clifton. An avid reader, Ray also enjoyed golfing and time spent in Sarasota, FL.
Prior to retiring in 1988, he was a marketing representative with PSE&G in Passaic for 38 years.
Beloved and devoted husband of 70 years of the late Rosalie G. (Catanzaro) Meade. Loving father of Barbara Mol and late husband Harvey, Kevin Meade and wife Janice, Richard Meade and wife Jean and Gina Roth and late husband Richard. Cherished grandfather of Colleen Meade and husband Steven Finke, Diane Meade Golabek and husband Andrew Golabek, Richard Meade, Matthew Meade and wife Genna, Kevin Meade and wife Lauren, Richard Roth and girlfriend Erin De Vries and Abraham Mol. Adored great-grandfather of Simon Max Meade Finke and Anderson George Golabek. Dear brother of Joan Meade and the late Elizabeth Cumings and husband Joseph. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
All services are private. A Celebration of Ray's Life is being planned. Please continue to check the funeral home website for details. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.