Raymond J. Platoni
Jersey City - Raymond J. Platoni, of Jersey City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on February 11, 2020. He was 71.
Born in Jersey City, he was a lifelong resident. Raymond was an alumnus of Jersey Academy High School and went on to attend Fairleigh Dickinson University. He graduated from Lincoln Technical School and started his career as an auto mechanic. Raymond was the owner of J&R Rutherford Auto Service for 50 years and a parishioner of St. Aloysius R.C. Church.
Raymond was predeceased by his wife Geralyn (née Gallagher). Surviving are his children Jennifer dela Cruz and her husband, Neil and Raymond and his wife, Nicole Roux. Dear grandfather of Nemesio (Nemy) dela Cruz. Brother of Donna Butler and the late Arleen Hogan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the McLaughlin Funeral Home, 625 Pavonia Ave., Jersey City on Friday, February 14th from 4-8 PM. All are invited to assemble at the funeral home on Saturday morning at 9 AM, prior to the Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Aloysius R.C. Church at 10 AM. Cremation will follow privately.