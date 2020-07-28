Raymond Jason Carr



After a valiant and lengthy battle with cancer Raymond Jason Carr, life time resident of Paterson, died in the early morning hours on June 30, 2020. He was the son of Joseph Carr and Jane Carr from Paterson and Palm Beach. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Beloit University, his Master's Degree from Stevens Institute of Technology, and was employed at Acuative for over 25 years.



Raymond was a devoted family member who was always willing to lend a helping hand. As a lifelong avid and curious reader, he enjoyed many areas of interest, particularly those exploring the confluence between scientific advancements and the world of spiritual pursuits. Additionally, Ray had a warm and loving heart for all animals. He enjoyed good food, stylish clothes, all kinds of music, and was blessed with a dry and very funny sense of humor.



He is survived by his sisters Jane Carr, Ph.D. from Montclair and Cedar Grove and Debra Carr from North Caldwell, his brother-in-law Lawrence Shendell, DDS from North Caldwell and his nephews Zachary Carr-Dreher and his wife Stacie from Verona, also his nephew Devin Joseph Carr Shendell from Brooklyn, and his grand nephew Zachary Harrison Carr-Dreher from Verona.



Private services were held at Festa Memorial Funeral Home on July 2, 2020



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Totowa Animal Hospital, Totowa, NJ.









