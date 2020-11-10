1/
Raymond John Witzak
Raymond John Witzak

Died 11/9/20 husband, father, grandpa

The son of John and Sophie (Née Rubel) Witzak, Ray was Bayonne born Sptember 1, 1938, living there until relocating to Ridgewood in 1952. He was a 1956 graduate of Ridgewood high school, before enlisting in the U.S. army security agency. He had a two year tour of duty in Japan as a Russian linguist for the intelligence unit, following language school in California.

His work career spanned 45 years, began at Western Electric, and included 35 years as a sales representative, with 25 years with Lever Bothers. In 1964 he married Sandra (Née Yanulewicz), and briefly resided in Rochelle Park, and then Hawthorne. They came to Pequannock in 1966, and raised two sons, Richard and David.

Ray ran the Pequannock Men's Independent softball league for ten years, and was a Little League baseball officer for twelve years, managing and coaching in both organizations. Ray also served Pequannock Township twice, on the Parks & Recreation board, and the Board of Adjustments after that.

In retirement, Ray served his Lord and Savior at Grace Bible church in Pompton Plains: Hosting hospitality, running the ushers, leading bible study, and servicing on the elder board.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, sons Richard & David, granddaughters Evangeline & Franchesca.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
